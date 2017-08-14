Third Suspect Wanted In Deadly Claremore Home Invasion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Third Suspect Wanted In Deadly Claremore Home Invasion

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Claremore police are looking for a third suspect tonight connected with a deadly drug-related home invasion robbery in May.

Police arrested two suspects over the weekend.

Detectives are working tirelessly, hoping their hard work will soon pay off, police said.

On May 16, a home invasion and robbery left 22-year-old Dakota Rex dead.

He was visiting a friend's home in Claremore when three men broke in and he was killed.

A witness at the time said Rex tried to stop the men but was shot.

"We had very few leads when this started out. We had some leads but all three suspects were dressed head to toe they concealed their identity," said Deputy Chief Steve Cox.

Over the past several months, police have been working every lead nonstop. 

"It was one of those kinds of things that really came down to good old detective work. There's a lot of pieces to put together and we finally developed enough information," Cox said.

That information led police to multiple suspects.

Over the weekend they, along with help of other agencies, arrested Kairee Cooks in Sand Springs on Saturday and Marquise White of Tulsa on Sunday. 

Both were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery.

Cox says they believe they have identified a third suspect, whose name they are not releasing.

"It's nice to have two in jail, but there's not celebrating here until we get everybody that's responsible and we'll continue to do that and hopefully bring some closure to them," Cox said.

Police say its important to note that Rex was not involved in any crime. 

Both suspects are being held at the Rogers County Jail without bond. 

