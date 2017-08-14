Silver Alert Issued For Missing Okmulgee Woman

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a missing Okmulgee Woman.

Okmulgee police are looking for 70-year-old Martha Bryant, who was last seen around Mission and Kennedy in Okmulgee about 8:35 p.m. Monday, police said.

Bryant is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, and has a proven medical or physical disability.

Bryant was described as a white woman wearing a blue gown and white tennis shoes.

Police said Bryant is also nonverbal.

If you have any information about Bryant's whereabouts, contact Okmulgee police at 918-756-3511.