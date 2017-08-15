Man Armed With Knife Robs Tulsa Subway Restaurant

Police are looking for a man armed with a knife who robbed a Tulsa Subway restaurant Monday evening.

Officers got the call to the restaurant in the 7000 block of East Admiral Place at about 7:30 p.m.

An employee told police, the man walked into the Subway, pulled out the knife and demanded cash.

After getting the money, the man ran from the store.

Police say a search of the area around the store failed to turn up a suspect.

They say no one inside the restaurant was injured.