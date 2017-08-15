Hay Bales Being Hauled On Trailer Catch On Fire Near Barnsdall

A man ends up throwing burning hay bales to the side of the road near the Osage County community of Barnsdall Monday evening in order to keep his trailer from catching on fire.

The Barnsdall Fire Department says the driver was hauling 14 bales when the hay somehow caught fire.

They say the driver stopped and tossed the bales off the trailer starting a small grass fire.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and put out the fire.

They say no one was injured.