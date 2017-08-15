Driver Killed In Crash During Okmulgee County Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Driver Killed In Crash During Okmulgee County Police Chase

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man is dead and a woman in a Tulsa hospital after a crash during a police chase early Tuesday in Okmulgee County.

Deputies say the chase started at around midnight after they tried to stop the car near Hectorville Road and Harvard.  They say the driver took off.

Near 204th Street South and Peoria, they said the driver lost control, causing the car to go off the road, hit a power pole and run through a fence before coming to rest on its top in front of a home.

The unidentified driver was thrown from the car.  A female passenger still in the car was taken to the hospital.  There is no word on her condition.

The area was very foggy at the time of the chase and crash. 

