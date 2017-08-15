OHP: Two Young Children Injured In LeFlore County ATV Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two young children are in a Fort Smith hospital after an ATV they were riding on crashed west of Spiro Monday afternoon.

Troopers stated in their report, a one-year-old and four-year-old, both from Cameron were on a 2014 Polaris Ranger driven by Cortney Robertson, 27, also from Cameron on Highline Road when it went off the road and struck a culvert.

Robertson was also taken to the same hospital.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m.

The OHP report says no one on the ATV was wearing a helmet at the time.