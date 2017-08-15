'Kiss Mom Goodbye' On First Day At Tulsa's Bishop Kelley High School

Freshmen arriving for the first day of classes at Tulsa's Bishop Kelley High School Tuesday participated in the annual event called "Kiss Mom Goodbye."

Every year, freshmen arriving on campus are welcomed by the seniors with signs encouraging them to kiss their moms goodbye.

"Kiss Mom Goodbye" has since become a rite of passage for incoming freshmen.

Bishop Kelley High School is welcoming its largest freshman class in school history Tuesday morning with 270 students.