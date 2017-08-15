Actor, Motivational Speaker J.R. Martinez Visits Jenks Crash Survivor

A young Jenks crash survivor has had several famous people call or visit her as she recovers from a devastating wreck. Izzy Kitterman was injured in the crash that killed four other Jenks residents including her brother and sister, Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards.

Her visit from a Dancing With The Stars season winner was an extra special event recently. J.R. Martinez, who was injured in Iraq, surprised the family with a visit to Izzy's hospital bed. Martinez was trapped inside a vehicle that hit a roadside bomb and suffered severe burns as well as other injuries.

Izzy's Facebook page, Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman, said Martinez shared his story of lying in a hospital bed for months, scared of the unknown.

He advised Izzy to refuse to hear the word "disability," to work hard and persevere and always do more than she thinks she can do.

The post said Martinez heard Izzy's story and took time from his schedule to surprise and encourage her.

"When she was down, he picked her up," the post states. "Thank you J.R. you are a man amongst men!"

Her family said the community support Izzy has gotten from her Facebook page helps keep her spirits up. You can follow her journey on Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman. Crash survivor Lauren Van Horn also has a Facebook page encouraging her recovery: Love for Lauren Van Horn.

