Actor, Motivational Speaker J.R. Martinez Visits Jenks Crash Sur - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Actor, Motivational Speaker J.R. Martinez Visits Jenks Crash Survivor

Posted: Updated:
J.R. Martinez visits Izzy Kitterman. J.R. Martinez visits Izzy Kitterman.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A young Jenks crash survivor has had several famous people call or visit her as she recovers from a devastating wreck. Izzy Kitterman was injured in the crash that killed four other Jenks residents including her brother and sister, Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards.

Her visit from a Dancing With The Stars season winner was an extra special event recently.  J.R. Martinez, who was injured in Iraq, surprised the family with a visit to Izzy's hospital bed. Martinez was trapped inside a vehicle that hit a roadside bomb and suffered severe burns as well as other injuries.

Izzy's Facebook page, Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman, said Martinez shared his story of lying in a hospital bed for months, scared of the unknown. 

He advised Izzy to refuse to hear the word "disability," to work hard and persevere and always do more than she thinks she can do.

The post said Martinez heard Izzy's story and took time from his schedule to surprise and encourage her. 

"When she was down, he picked her up," the post states. "Thank you J.R. you are a man amongst men!"

Her family said the community support Izzy has gotten from her Facebook page helps keep her spirits up. You can follow her journey on Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman. Crash survivor Lauren Van Horn also has a Facebook page encouraging her recovery: Love for Lauren Van Horn.

Learn More About J.R. Martinez.

8/9/2017 Related Story: Jenks Woman Distracted Before Crash That Killed Four

GoFundMe page links for the families

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.