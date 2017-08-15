Gas Purge Site Bubbles Up Near Pawhuska School

Officials from state and federal agencies are investigating what's being called a gas purge site in Pawhuska. News On 6 shot video of the scene Monday evening.

In a statement, Pawhuska Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld says a gas purge site was discovered near one of their school buildings. Neufeld said the district is working to determine the safety of the school site.

"The school district is working closely with the Governor’s Office, the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, EPA Region 6, the BIA, and the State Fire Marshall to determine the safety of our school site and corresponding guidance from officials on what actions will be taken regarding the well," said Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld.

School is scheduled to start Thursday.