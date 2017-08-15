Third Person Arrested In May's Deadly Home Invasion In Claremore

Kairee Javon Cooks and Marquise Petey White were arrested August 12 and August 13, respectively, by Claremore Police.

Dakota Rex, 22, was shot and killed during a home invasion May 16 in Claremore.

Claremore Police said they have arrested the third person involved in the May 16 home invasion that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Police confirmed they arrested 20-year-old Dairon Timothy Brown of Tulsa. He's being held in the Rogers County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and conjoint robbery.

Claremore officers arrested two others this weekend in connection with the shooting death of Dakota Rex, who was visiting friends at the time of the home invasion, police said.

Kairee Javon Cooks was arrested Saturday and Marquise Petey White was arrested Sunday, Claremore police said.

Rex was visiting a home in Claremore when three armed men wearing masks broke in and shot and killed him.

There were witnesses to the home invasion who said Rex tried to stop the men from taking things from the home, and he was shot once.

Cooks are White are being held in the Rogers County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and conjoint robbery.