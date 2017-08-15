Tulsa Proposing Use Of Okmulgee Jail While New City Jail Is Created

News On 6 has learned more about an option Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is proposing to create the city's own independent jail. Currently, the City of Tulsa does not have one and relies exclusively on Tulsa County to house the city's inmates.

A document states they would temporarily move 50 municipal prisoners to Okmulgee County Jail until a new holding facility is up and running. The signed document details the potential agreement the council is expected to consider at a special meeting Wednesday.

Negotiations between the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County regarding inmate fees have been ongoing for years.

"We have known that negotiations, that they haven't reached an agreement yet,” said city council member Anna America. “And we have expected that the mayor would come back to us with a proposal on how to deal with that."

8/14/2017 Related Story: City Of Tulsa Exploring Possibility Of New Jail

County Commissioner John Smaligo said if the city does decide to create their own jail, the cost will add up faster than city leaders think.

"They are going to very, very quickly realize the cost associated with that and the extraordinarily good deal they've been receiving from Tulsa County,” he said.

If the mayor proposes the city create an independent jail, he would have to allocate funds to do so before the city council would vote on it.