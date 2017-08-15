Tulsa Proposing Use Of Okmulgee Jail While New City Jail Is Crea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Proposing Use Of Okmulgee Jail While New City Jail Is Created

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 has learned more about an option Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is proposing to create the city's own independent jail.  Currently, the City of Tulsa does not have one and relies exclusively on Tulsa County to house the city's inmates. 

A document states they would temporarily move 50 municipal prisoners to Okmulgee County Jail until a new holding facility is up and running. The signed document details the potential agreement the council is expected to consider at a special meeting Wednesday.

Negotiations between the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County regarding inmate fees have been ongoing for years. 

"We have known that negotiations, that they haven't reached an agreement yet,” said city council member Anna America. “And we have expected that the mayor would come back to us with a proposal on how to deal with that."

8/14/2017 Related Story: City Of Tulsa Exploring Possibility Of New Jail

County Commissioner John Smaligo said if the city does decide to create their own jail, the cost will add up faster than city leaders think.

"They are going to very, very quickly realize the cost associated with that and the extraordinarily good deal they've been receiving from Tulsa County,” he said.

 If the mayor proposes the city create an independent jail, he would have to allocate funds to do so before the city council would vote on it. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.