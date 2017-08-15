Claremore Man Arrested On Sexual Battery Complaints

Claremore Police arrested a 24-year-old Claremore man for inappropriately touching two women early Sunday night at his home.

RCSO said Alexander Christian Johnson was arrested at about 3 a.m. Tuesday on two complaints of sexual battery for touching the victims' breasts and one of the women near her genitals outside her jeans.

Claremore Police said Johnson told them the women were at his home the night of August 13 and that one of the women playfully poked him in the shoulder, and then he told her he was going to slap her in her breast if she did it again. Johnson told police that when the victim poked him again, he slapped her in her breast about five times. He also admitted to touching the other victim's breast approximately three times.