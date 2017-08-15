Missing, Endangered Broken Arrow Woman Located, Admitted To Hospital

Missing Broken Arrow Woman Is Endangered, Police Say

Update: Broken Arrow police announced around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Hinga was located and admitted to a local hospital for a medical condition.

Broken Arrow police are looking for a missing and endangered person.

Sarah Joyce Hinga, 25, was last seen by her family on the night of Aug. 10 in the 2600 block of South Redbud Avenue in Broken Arrow, police said in a news release.

Police believe Hinga went for a walk.

Police described Hinga as a black woman with a light complexion, brown eyes, short black hair, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an oversized denim shirt, black athletic shorts, fuzzy blue house slippers and a black stalking cap with gray stripes.

She is believed to be in danger due to her medical history.

She left home without her medication or any money.

If anyone has any information on Sarah's whereabouts, contact Detective Mark Back at 918-451-8200 ext. 8723.