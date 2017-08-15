Kimberly Coburn Bush, Account Executive - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Kimberly Coburn Bush, Account Executive

Kimberly attended college at Oklahoma State University and she received her degree in Communications. Her hometown is Muskogee, she is an empty nester, with a son who works for Microsoft in Seattle and her daughter who is a Junior at Oklahoma State University.

Kimberly has been in media for over 24 years and has been married to her husband Ken for 27 years. Kimberly is a true Okie from Muskogee, born and raised. She has lived in Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ohio during her career. She is a lover of sports, especially football, both college and NFL. She would rather watch a football game on TV than go shopping! 

