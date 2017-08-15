Watermelon Stack & Canadian River Sangria - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Watermelon Stack & Canadian River Sangria

Watermelon Stack Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle Dianne’s Legendary Italian Dressing
  • 1 whole Triple S Farms seedless watermelon

Directions: 

  1. Dice watermelon and pour dressing over melon, or use the dressing as a side sauce.

Canadian River Sangria Ingredients:

  • 2 oranges
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 lime
  • ? cup Griffin’s Organic Syrup
  • ½cup brandy, plus more to taste
  • ½cup Ozarka Water
  • 1 750 ml bottle Canadian River Vineyards “Classic Red”
  • Ice

Directions: 

  1. Squeeze the juice of one of the oranges and half of each the lemon and lime into a large serving pitcher.
  2. Add the Griffin’s Organic Syrup, brandy and Ozarka water.
  3. Thinly slice the remaining fruit and allow it to set in the juice mixture for an hour or more.
  4. Add the wine and chill. Serve with ice.

