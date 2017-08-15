James Washington Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, it was announced Tuesday at the East Texas Kick Off Luncheon.



The Earl Campbell Award is presented annually to college football's Offensive Player of the Year that was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year university.



Including Washington, there are 13 receivers nationally that received nominations in Tuesday's announcement. Washington is also one of 11 athletes from the Big 12 to be named to the watch list.



The Stamford, Texas native is entering his senior season as the Cowboys' top target at wide receiver. He is ranked as the No. 1 senior receiver in the country by Mel Kiper and is listed as the best returning receiver in college football heading into 2017 by ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg and by Athlon Sports.



His 26 career receiving touchdowns mark the highest total among all active FBS players heading into 2017, and he leads all active receivers from Power Five conferences with 2,923 career receiving yards and 19.2 career yards per reception.



Washington is one of only three Cowboys ever with 10 or more receiving touchdowns in multiple seasons, joining two-time Biletnikoff Award winner Justin Blackmon and Rashaun Woods. He is also one of five players in team history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, joining Blackmon, Woods, Hart Lee Dykes and Adarius Bowman.



The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalists will be announced in December. The winner will then be honored at the award's banquet in January 2018.

