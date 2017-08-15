James Washington Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is featured on the cover of the most recent Sports Illustrated issue.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
Tulsa's linebacker corps returns just one starterMore >>
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>
Only 20 percent of Oklahoma’s rushing yardage total from 2016 returns in 2017, but the Sooners are counting on a group of five to help recoup some of what was lost.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder just announced its 2017-18 regular season schedule. The 10th season for the team will launch with a home game Thursday, October 19.More >>
