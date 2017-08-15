Crane Crews Remove Glass From Tulsa's Remington Tower - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crane Crews Remove Glass From Tulsa's Remington Tower

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A crane lifted workers to the top of Remington Tower Tuesday so they could remove shards of glass from the building that couldn't be removed from the inside, a spokesperson said. 

Engineers were in the building all day Tuesday and will submit a report, said Heather Berryhill, spokesperson for the Remington Tower management company, NAI Rupe Helmer. 

The crews worked to secure the inside of the building for the tenants to make sure their personal and business items are protected.

A tenant meeting was held Tuesday and the tenants were all updated.

