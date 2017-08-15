Mother Of Teen Fatally Shot In Neck Seeks Answers

Police identified the 17-year-old victim of Tulsa's 53rd homicide of the year as Christian Jones.

Jones was shot in the neck and killed on August 9th.

Now, Jones' mom pleads for justice.

"I just don't understand why they've taken my son," said Jamie Brisbin's mother.

It was 9:48 on a Wednesday night when Brisbin's phone rang.

She was expecting to hear from her son who was at a friends house for dinner and a movie

"I just thought it was Christian calling me to talk to me because that is about the time he called me every night," she said.

But on the other end of the line - the panicked voice of his friend.

"I needed to get to Tulsa, my son had been shot," Brisbin said.

Jones died before his mom could get to the hospital.

"My life is tore apart. I really can't eat much, I don't sleep well," she said.

Police arrested one of Christian's friends, 19-year-old Jeremiah Peer on a manslaughter complaint.

According to the arrest report, Peer told police he loaded a pistol, pointed it at the victim and the gun accidentally fired.

"I think that it is all just a dream and I'll wake up and he will walk through that door or he will call me, and I know it's not and I know it will never happen," Brisbin said.

Brisbin said she's heard several stories about how her son died that night, but she just wants the truth.

"I don't know if it was intentional, accidental, but whatever it is I would just like for them to come forward about everything and tell the truth so we can go on with this," she said.

But right now, Brisbin is caught up in the memories of Christian, who spent his free time drawing and writing, who selflessly loved his family and friends and whose life was taken too soon.

"His smile was my main thing because he had that cute smile with them dimples. He loved going to Chiefs' games, he's a big Chiefs fan that's what he is being buried in is his Chiefs clothes," she said.

Christian's funeral is on Saturday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses.

