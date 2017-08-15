Tulsa County Sheriff Says Creating City Jail A Bad Idea

Tulsa is considering a $500,000 plan to create a city jail and temporarily house inmates in another county instead of the Tulsa County Jail

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado held a news conference today and called the city's idea financially irresponsible, and said it would be inefficient for the residents of Tulsa.

If the council approves these two things, starting at midnight tomorrow, all municipal prisoners will be taken to the Okmulgee County Jail.

8/14/2017 Related Story: City Of Tulsa Exploring Possibility Of New Jail

This would happen while the city would renovate an existing lock-up facility currently inside one of the police courts buildings.

The plan would be to add beds, showers, kitchen facilities and other permanent improvements to meet standards required.

The cost to house an inmate in Okmulgee County would be $48 per person, per day.

Okmulgee County would accept up to 50 inmates from the city.

There would be two transports between the jail and the city's lock-up facility each day.

And both the county and city could terminate the deal for any reason with a 90-day written notice.

It's an option council chair Anna America says would make the city more transparent and more accountable.

"It's important that we got high quality services at a good value, and I think we are going to be looking at a proposal that will do both those things," America said.

This is all happening after Tulsa County commissioners voted last week to double the cost per inmate to the city, raising it to $69 per inmate, per day.