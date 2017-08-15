Tulsa Uber Driver Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Customer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Uber Driver Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Customer

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Uber Driver Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Customer Tulsa Uber Driver Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Customer
Tulsa Uber Driver Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Customer Tulsa Uber Driver Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Customer
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa Uber driver was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape.

Prosecutors allege David Knight raped a customer while driving for Uber in May.

The victim called for the car service after leaving a bar on Cherry Street, police said. She knew she shouldn't drive, so she requested to be picked up and taken to her home less than a mile away.

The woman passed out in Knight's car, however, and woke up the next morning in his home, police said.

She checked her Uber mobile application and discovered the route was longer than it should've been, and it didn't involve her address, police said.

He took her back to her car and she contacted a friend and police, and had a SANE exam.

Police said she remembers flashes of him sexually assaulting her.

When she contacted Uber, they banned him from the service.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.