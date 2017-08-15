Tulsa Uber Driver Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Customer

A Tulsa Uber driver was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape.

Prosecutors allege David Knight raped a customer while driving for Uber in May.

The victim called for the car service after leaving a bar on Cherry Street, police said. She knew she shouldn't drive, so she requested to be picked up and taken to her home less than a mile away.

The woman passed out in Knight's car, however, and woke up the next morning in his home, police said.

She checked her Uber mobile application and discovered the route was longer than it should've been, and it didn't involve her address, police said.

He took her back to her car and she contacted a friend and police, and had a SANE exam.

Police said she remembers flashes of him sexually assaulting her.

When she contacted Uber, they banned him from the service.