Creek County Woman Mauled By 3 Dogs Seeks Charges

A Creek County woman is recovering after she was attacked by three dogs over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says this comes down to leash laws and after the investigation is finished, it'll be up to the District Attorney's office to decide if charges should be filed.

Karisa Marshall says she was attacked Saturday afternoon by three dogs.

"They bit me on the leg, and then they there was three of them, and one bit me in the arm, and they just kept biting me and I fell on the ground, and they started attacking my head, and they pulled a big ol' chunk of my skin off," Marshall said.

She says along with cuts and bruises, she had to get 30 staples and multiple stitches.

She says this has been an ongoing problem and the dogs run around everyday.

"My kids are too afraid to leave the house. They don't play outside. My son just got a brand new scooter for his birthday and he can't even learn to ride it because he's too afraid to come out," Marshall said.

Chief Deputy Fred Clark says in Creek County there is no leash law, meaning that dogs can roam free.

He says the incident involving Marshall and the dogs is still under investigation so he could not speak to it.

In a similar situation, he says deputies would take a report, notify the Health Department and quarantine the dog or dogs for 10 days.

"Once everything in the investigation is done, we would submit it all to the District Attorney's office, and they would decide on charges," Clark said.

He says if the DA's office decides to file charges, it could include harboring a vicious animal or allowing a vicious animal at large to roam free.

"This is the worst experience I've ever had in my life, and I don't want it to happen to somebody else," Marshall said.

The sheriff's office says the report is still being finalized.