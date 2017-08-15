Tulsans Donate Blood During Critical Red Cross Shortage

Tulsans rolled up their sleeves today to help save a life.

Spouses of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers held a blood drive this afternoon at Tulsa's Hardesty Library.

This is just one of eight blood drives the group organized across the state.

"Not only in law enforcement, but in statewide, there is always a need, and if we can be a part of something, giving back to our community, just bringing awareness," said Lisa Weilert.

The Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage right now, because donations drop over the summer, because so many people are traveling.