Tulsa Area Small Business Need Extra Help In Wake Of Storm Damage

Small businesses damaged in last week's Tulsa tornado are receiving extra help.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management representatives met with business owners today to discuss how to help the businesses get back up and running.

Emergency Managers say some stores and restaurants may need help so they can get people back to work.

"What we're trying to reach here is, figure out ways to get these businesses back up so these employees do have a job to return to. Theses businesses are the economic engine that drives our economy," said Joseph Kralicek.

The is also a website where business owners can find help. That can be found at http://tulsasbc.com.