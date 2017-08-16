FBI: Man Wanted In Louisiana Bank Robbery Arrested In Oklahoma

The FBI says a 24-year-old man accused of robbing a Louisiana bank has been arrested at Langston University.

Jeffrey Sallet, special agent in charge in New Orleans, said in a news release Tuesday that Langston University police and FBI agents arrested Dillon Arnez Davis on Thursday, August 10th.

He says Davis is wanted in an August 2nd holdup at a Chase Bank branch in Kenner, a New Orleans suburb.

FBI spokesman Craig Betbeze says the arrest happened on the Langston University campus.

Vice President Mautra Staley Jones says Davis is not a student there.

The FBI said the bank was robbed by a man who gave the teller a note, demanded money, got some, and left.

Dillon Davis was named as a suspect three days later.