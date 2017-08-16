Missouri Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries In Ottawa County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Missouri man died after a crash Tuesday afternoon east of Wyandotte.

Troopers say Roger Tatum, 65, of Goodman, Missouri was headed west on Highway 60 when an eastbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old from Wyandotte, struck Tatum's 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle as the car turned left onto Business Highway 60.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Troopers said Tatum was flown to a Joplin hospital, where died from his injuries. The teen was not injured in the crash.

The OHP says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.