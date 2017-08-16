Stolen Flatbed Trailer Slams Into Tulsa Home, Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Stolen Flatbed Trailer Slams Into Tulsa Home, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a flatbed trailer came loose from a vehicle and slammed into a Tulsa home early Wednesday after thieves had stolen from a nearby apartment complex.

That home is located near 41st and 129th East Avenue.  

Officers say the 20-foot long trailer had just been stolen from 41st and Garnett, when it came loose, went across several front lawns, hit a mailbox and garage before running into a car.

That impact pushed the car into a Ford pickup parked beside it.

The owner of the car and pickup, Solomon Rivera says he is thankful no one was injured.

Police say the trailer's owner flagged down police after the theft.

