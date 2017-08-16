Stolen Out Of Control Trailer Slams Into Tulsa Home, Police Say

Police say a stolen flatbed trailer became detached during a getaway attempt early Wednesday causing it to slam into a Tulsa home and two vehicles parked in the driveway.

That home is located near 41st and 129th East Avenue.

Officers say the 20-foot long trailer had just been stolen from some apartments at 41st and Garnett, when it came loose, went across several front lawns before hitting a car and the home's garage.

Police say the thieves didn't secure the trailer, so as they were driving away, the trailer broke loose hitting a car. That impact forced the car into the side of a Ford pickup. The owner, Solomon Rivera says he is thankful no one was injured.

Police say the trailer's owner flagged down police after the theft.