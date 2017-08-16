Tulsa's Memorial Drive Back Open After Crash

Police say Tulsa's Memorial Drive is back open after a two vehicle crash late Tuesday.

Officers tell News On 6, a red truck turning onto Memorial from a side street was struck by a black car headed north.

They say the car's driver was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown. No word on if the truck's driver was injured in the crash.

Police say the crash just after 10 p.m. closed down Memorial between 9th and 11th Streets for about an hour.