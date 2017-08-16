Reba McEntire To Host 2018 Pink Stiletto Gala In Tulsa

Komen Tulsa made a big announcement Wednesday morning.

The 2018 Pink Stiletto Gala is moving to Tulsa's River Spirit Casino and Wednesday morning Komen Tulsa CEO Pam Ballard along with Pink Stiletto Chair Garrett Smith stopped 6 In The Morning to talk about the event.

Ballard and Smith announced that country music superstar Reba McEntire will host the 2018 Pink Stiletto Gala on Thursday, February 22nd.