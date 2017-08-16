Jenks Police Release Photos Of Man Sought In Credit Card Fraud

Jenks Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man they say is involved in a credit card fraud case. The person of interest tried to make a purchase at a QuikTrip with stolen credit cards, according to a news release.

They issued photos of the man and the vehicle he got out of, a white GMC Jimmy. He was in the front passenger seat, but officers said they don't know who was driving.

They did not say when the man tried to make the purchase.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.