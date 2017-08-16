Chance Of Strong To Severe Storms In Green Country Wednesday

Our very peculiar August weather pattern continues with yet another chance of strong to severe storms across Green Country as we head into the evening hours of our Wednesday.

An approaching cold front will help trigger another round of storms this afternoon, initially north of our area across southern Kansas. Storms will eventually shift southeast into northeast Oklahoma by this evening into tonight. Some storms could become severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes all possible.

Storm chances will be increasing across northeast Oklahoma, particularly north and northwest of Tulsa, after about 7 pm. Storms could potentially impact the Tulsa metro as early as 8 pm to 9 pm, with a higher likelihood of storms near the metro later in the night through the midnight to 1 am hour.

In addition to severe weather risks, flooding will also be a big concern with the heaviest storms as most of Green Country is already saturated from recent rains. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of eastern Oklahoma through early Thursday morning. Flooding is especially dangerous during the nighttime hours when it’s harder to see, so please be very careful with any nighttime driving after these heavy storms.

The News On 6 weather team will keep you updated through the evening and night on-air, on social media, and online at NewsOn6.com. Be sure to keep your News On 6 weather app with you for updates on warnings in your area. We’ll keep you advised!