Tulsa Program Helps Hundreds Of Veterans, Homeless Find Homes

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is showing his support for a program to end homelessness.

Thanks to the combined efforts of case workers and more than 20 agencies, more than 800 veterans and chronically homeless people now have a place to stay.

"We now are developing what we call our By Name list. Through our information system we now have a list of people so we know who the veterans are, we know who the chronic homeless people are," said Sandra Lewis of Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

Organizers say now they're working on the next steps to ensure homelessness in Tulsa becomes rare, brief and non-recurring.