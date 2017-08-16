Former Tulsa Uber Driver Charged With Rape Of Customer

A former Uber driver is in jail, charged with first-degree rape.

Tulsa police say after a woman had several drinks at a bar on Cherry Street, she decided to go home.

"She knew, 'Ok, I'm not in a position where I need to be getting in my own vehicle and driving,’” explained Tulsa Police Sgt. Jillian Phippen.

So, she requested an Uber, expecting to only travel a few blocks.

Sgt. Phippen says David Knight instead took her to his house.

"She was so intoxicated that she did actually blackout in the vehicle, so there's a lot that she does not remember,” he said.

The arrest affidavit says she woke up naked in his bed.

"The unfortunate thing is when she started to remember, it was the sexual assault, so it was flashes of him being on top of her and him sexually assaulting her,” said Sgt. Phippen.

In a statement, Uber says in part:

"What's been described and reported to police is a violent act no person should ever have to go through. As soon as we became aware of this report, we immediately removed this former driver's access. We are fully cooperating with the Tulsa Police Department and will continue to provide any information to them useful in their case."

Uber went on to say the following:

"All drivers undergo a thorough screening process (completed by Checkr which is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners) before they gain access to Uber. This includes a Motor Vehicle Records check and criminal records check that scours local, state and national databases."

Tulsa police suggest riding with a friend, and Uber says if you're alone, sit in the back seat.

"I'm expecting Uber to screen their drivers and not send them home with rapists,” said

Roosevelt's Bar Manager Josh Martino.

Martino says people leave in Ubers and Lyfts all the time, and he encourages it to cut down on drinking and driving.

But now, he'll be having even more conversations about safety.

"I'll warn them,” he said. “I'll let them know that this happened."

This happened back in May, but police say they had to wait for a search warrant from Uber before moving forward with the arrest.

We did not find a criminal record for Knight in Oklahoma.