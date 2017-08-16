Pawhuska Classes Canceled Due To Gas Purge Site

Classes are canceled on Thursday and Friday in Pawhuska due to a gas purge site bubbling up next to the high school. Officials from state and federal agencies are investigating the site.

Pawhuska Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the district has decided to postpone the start of school.

“The Pawhuska Public Schools takes the safety of our staff and students very seriously. All schools, PreK through 12, will be closed on, Thursday and Friday, August 17th and 18th. Due to the gas purge investigation that is taking place on our campus. Updates with further information will be posted on a day to day basis on our Facebook page and on our website at pawhuskadistrict.org.

Tonight’s back to school night for both Elementary and Indian Camp will be rescheduled.”

