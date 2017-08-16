Tulsa Animal Welfare Holding Adoption Event Saturday

Tulsa Animal Welfare has more than 300 animals ready to adopt this weekend.

That includes kittens, cats, dogs, puppies and much more.

Adoption fees are $10 but normally $25 for cats and $75 for dogs. Animals come spayed or neutered.

"It's life or death for them, it truly is,” said Tulsa Animal Welfare representative Jean Letcher. “We receive almost 10,000 animals a year and we're trying to get the number down of animals we need to euthanize for space down to zero, and an event like this, helps us get there."

If you're looking to adopt, visit the City of Tulsa website.