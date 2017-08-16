Broken Arrow Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

Armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon suspect Jonathan Lee Myrick has been arrested.

Broken Arrow Police said after robbing a resale clothing store in the 700 block of West Washington Street Tuesday afternoon, Myrick ran off.

A few hours later, police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 3800 block of South Elm Place only a mile away, which is where they found Myrick. After comparing him to surveillance photos gathered from the robbery, police made the arrest.

Myrick admitted to the robbery as well as a recent armed robbery of a convenience store in Jenks, according to a news release. Officers said they recovered the stolen goods and the weapon used.