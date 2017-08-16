Stranded Woman Robbed After Car Broke Down In Rogers County

Deputies in Rogers County are looking for the man who robbed a woman who was stranded on side of the road when her car broke down.

Police said the victim was having car trouble and pulled over to the side of Highway 412 to wait for help. Police said while she was waiting, a man walked to the window, knocked on it then robbed her.

Police said the man asked the victim if she needed help. When she said no, police said he leaned into her car and asked how much money she had before he grabbed her wallet.

He made off with $270 cash and a couple credit cards.

Major Coy Jenkins with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said there are a few things you can do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

"Take your phone out and act like you're talking to the police. Tell the person, ‘Hey, I've got the police here on the phone. I'm doing fine right now," he said.

Jenkins said you should also never roll your window all the way down, and it's even a good idea to have a friend come sit with you until help arrives.

He also said if it comes down to your belongings or your life, it's always better to cooperate than put up a fight.