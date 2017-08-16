Eclipse Watch Parties Planned For Monday, August 21

Why look at the eclipse alone with you can join a group of like-minded skywatchers? Tulsa is having several eclipse watch parties August 21, 2017.

Discovery Lab will host a family-centered watch party to celebrate the once-in-a-generation event. Guests are invited for a viewing party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. just outside the museum in Owen Park. The first 300 guests will receive eclipse glasses with paid admission to the Tulsa Children's Museum Discovery Lab at 560 North Maybelle Avenue.

It will be a hands-on, educational viewing experience, according to their website. If clouds block the view, Discovery Lab will show NASA's live stream inside the museum.

Guthrie Green will host an Eclipse Watch Party from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 East MB Brady Street. It's free and open to the public. SALT Yoga will hold a free class at 11:30 a.m., and the Dark Side of the Moon Listening Party is from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Total Eclipse of the Park will be hosted by River Parks Authority and Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area. It's from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6850 South Elwood Avenue.

They suggest skywatchers bring a picnic lunch and their solar viewing glasses. Bring a blanket and get ready for a daylight dark picnic in the park.

The Boxyard and STEMcell Science Shop will host a Solar Eclipse Watch Party from 11:39 a.m. to 2:37 p.m. at 502 East 3rd Street. They'll be watching from the deck of The Boxyard, and anyone is invited to come and go freely.

Central Library in downtown Tulsa will host an Eclipse Across America watch party. It will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at 400 Civic Center. There will be space activities and crafts, including constellation face painting and a photo booth. Some of the other library locations like Zarrow Regional, 2224 West 51st Street, are taking part as well.

There will be a Brookside Eclipse Watch from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Brookside Collective, 3737 South Peoria Avenue.

The Jenks Planetarium will host a 2017 Total Eclipse of the Sun party from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. They will show a film on the 50-foot dome screen explaining the eclipse and ancient eclipse lore.

The shows will be at the Jenks Math and Science Building at Jenks High School, 1st and B Streets.