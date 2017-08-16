Green Country Walmart Manager Fired After Catching Shoplifters

A long-time Walmart manager says he was fired for trying to stop a pair of shoplifters.

"I trailed him 20 feet behind, sir sir sir , he went straight to the car," said Tommy Hornsby.

He wrote down their license plate number and police arrested the two men with a stolen television and computer.

But Walmart fired Hornsby, saying he violated their policies on dealing with shoplifters.

The company says a manager can reapply for a job within 60 days, but it would only be an entry level position.