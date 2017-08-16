Tulsa Jimmy John's Back Open, Hiring After Tornado Damage

Things are slowly getting back to normal for several businesses damaged in last week's tornado.

Jimmy John's near 41st and I-44 re-opened today.

The store was directly in the path of tornado that destroyed several nearby buildings.

"I don't know why tornadoes do what they do, but we just got really lucky compared to people across the street," said Andrea Smith, who works at Jimmy John's.

Not only is Jimmy John's open again, but also they say they are hiring.