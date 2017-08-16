Copan Community Braces For Storms After Already Taking Hit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Copan Community Braces For Storms After Already Taking Hit

Copan Community Braces For Storms After Already Taking Hit
COPAN, Oklahoma -

As Green Country gets ready for more severe weather tonight, people in Washington and Nowata Counties are still cleaning up after last week's storms.

As folks around the area prepare for tonight's storms they're hopeful that damage like this doesn't happen again.

Storms ripped through the counties, taking down power lines, trees and even a score board at Copan High School. 

"Our scoreboard, you know completely destroyed, two light poles come down ended up having several air conditioning units that were pushed off come off of their base, and then a lot of tree and limb damage," said Chris Smith, superintendent of Copan Schools.

Smith says they are still cleaning up from last week's storm, getting estimates for insurance and trying to get power back on for their football field as soon as possible.

Their first game is just a few weeks away. 

"We had to get the field ready for practice, and make sure there weren't any pieces, there were all kinds of pieces, of debris spread out all throughout the field," Smith said.

Micah Kelly lives down the road from the high school.

"It was pretty loud I mean I was up all night, thunder windows shook at the house, we had that big tree limb, two foot diameter, broke and crushed the dog kennel," Kelly said.

In the meantime, Micah says he'll be riding out the storm just down the road in Dewey.

Other people say this is just another storm in Oklahoma and they'll be ready to jump in and clean up If more damage occurs.

Superintendent Smith says he'll be on call all night Wednesday in case of any weather damage or safety issues. 

"There's not a whole lot we can do, for wind damage, I know what ever Mother Nature throws at us we'll be ready," Smith said.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
