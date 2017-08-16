Broken Arrow's Embers Grill Raided By Police

Police raided the Embers Grill property in Broken Arrow Wednesday night related to the possession of unlicensed gambling devices and for maintaining an unlicensed gambling premises.

A task force assembled this afternoon after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court issued a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Stephen Bruner, the owner of this property.

Warrants for the search and arrest of Bruner were issued Wednesday morning.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Light Horse Police raided the property shortly after 6:30 p.m. and took Bruner into custody, arresting him for possession of unlicensed gambling devices.

Police did find electronic gambling devices inside the Embers Grill.

They continued to search the property late Wednesday.