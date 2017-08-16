Broken Arrow's Embers Grill Raided By Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow's Embers Grill Raided By Police

Posted: Updated:
Broken Arrow's Embers Grill Raided By Police Broken Arrow's Embers Grill Raided By Police
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Police raided the Embers Grill property in Broken Arrow Wednesday night related to the possession of unlicensed gambling devices and for maintaining an unlicensed gambling premises.

A task force assembled this afternoon after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court issued a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Stephen Bruner, the owner of this property.

Warrants for the search and arrest of Bruner were issued Wednesday morning.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Light Horse Police raided the property shortly after 6:30 p.m. and took Bruner into custody, arresting him for possession of unlicensed gambling devices. 

Police did find electronic gambling devices inside the Embers Grill.

They continued to search the property late Wednesday.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.