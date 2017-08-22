Muskogee Man Throws Infant Into Ceiling Fan, Police Say

A 1-month-old baby is in critical condition, with two skull fractures and a bleeding brain.

Muskogee Police arrested the boy's father and the district attorney charged him with six counts of child abuse.

Records show, in addition to the cracked skull and brain bleed, the baby has a bruise on his left eye, one on his left ear and fingerprint bruises on either side of his neck.

The affidavit says the baby's father admitted to hurting the baby, partly because he wouldn't stop crying.

The baby’s mother, Emma Whitehead, said her son was healthy until Sunday, when he started having seizures, so she and his father took the boy to the emergency room.

She said when the doctors told her the baby's injuries she was beyond shocked.

"I never thought anything like this would ever happen," Whitehead said.

She said she was working and she couldn't get her usual babysitter, so the boy's father, Robert Jones Jr., was watching him.

Police said Jones confessed to hurting him.

They said he told them he picked the baby up by his throat and shook him and covered him with couch cushions and towels to get him to stop crying and to muffle the sound.

They said he slammed the baby against the changing table, threw him into the air, hit him on the ceiling fan, and dropped the baby off his shoulders to the bathroom floor, causing the baby's head to slam into the toilet.

Whitehead said Jones had been violent before but she didn't think he would hurt their son.

She said the boy is showing hopeful signs of improvement.

"He's breathing on his own, moving his legs, opening his eyes, looking around," she said.

Whitehead said it's too soon to know what her baby's future holds; she said her whole focus right now is on her son and getting him the help and healing he needs.