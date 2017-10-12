Jenks Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jenks Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher'

Posted: Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma -

News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing recognized another Impactful Teacher, this time, it was a Jenks Public School teacher.

Alan Crone and LeAnne Taylor went out to surprise Ana Chavez at Jenks East Intermediate on Wednesday.

Chavez teaches students who know both English and Spanish and her colleagues say she goes above and beyond to make sure the lessons fit her students.

"We have natives and non-natives in the dual language program. And I really like it; it's very successful, because in the dual language they get a double hit, which means the teachers teaching in Spanish. And when they don't understand or need to hear it from somebody else, then they can hear it from students who are native speakers," says Ana Chavez.

Chavez gets a $250 VISA gift card and says she's going to use it to update her Christmas decorations!

Mullin Plumbing is also providing a one-year platinum air package valued around $500.

Nominate an Impactful teacher here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.