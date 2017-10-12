Jenks Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher'

News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing recognized another Impactful Teacher, this time, it was a Jenks Public School teacher.

Alan Crone and LeAnne Taylor went out to surprise Ana Chavez at Jenks East Intermediate on Wednesday.

Chavez teaches students who know both English and Spanish and her colleagues say she goes above and beyond to make sure the lessons fit her students.

"We have natives and non-natives in the dual language program. And I really like it; it's very successful, because in the dual language they get a double hit, which means the teachers teaching in Spanish. And when they don't understand or need to hear it from somebody else, then they can hear it from students who are native speakers," says Ana Chavez.

Chavez gets a $250 VISA gift card and says she's going to use it to update her Christmas decorations!

Mullin Plumbing is also providing a one-year platinum air package valued around $500.

Nominate an Impactful teacher here.