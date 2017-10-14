Okemah Cold Case Victim Remembered After 5 Years

An Okemah family hopes a new OSBI tactic to solve cold cases pays off.

Floyd Osborne Junior was found stabbed multiple times five years ago.

His family said they've never stopped searching for justice.

You could call the new method somewhat unorthodox, but Osborne's family said they don't care about the method if it means they'll get closure.

On a windy day, Floyd Osborne's family gathered in a park.

It's right up the road from where Osborne was found stabbed nearly 30 times exactly five years ago.

"We're just wanting answers," said Floyd’s sister Becky Lindsey.

The white balloons symbolize hope and their release symbolizes a release of 5 years of pain that comes with waiting for justice.

"My brother was a sweet person who was always happy," said Lindsey.

Even now his sister finds it hard to hold back the tears as she talks about her brother.

But she said she'll talk forever if it means getting a clue that solves this cold case.

“Not just only me it's all his other sisters and brothers and family you know that was always talking about it and trying to find some clues," she said.

The OSBI has been handling the case but now they are taking a new approach to solving cold cases like this one.

They are circulating Cold case playing cards around Oklahoma prisons.

The hope is that inmates will recognize someone and come forward with information.

"I think it would be a good idea not just only in prison but I think they should make it available to the public also so more people could spread the word," Lindsey said.

Osborne is printed on the three of diamonds.

Lindsey said she keeps looking for answers and hopes everyone else will too.

"We just ask them to either contact Okemah PD or OSBI so we can find closure and justice for the family," she said.

The OSBI is offering up to $5,000 for information that will help solve the case.

You can report a tip to the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.