Tulsa Walk To End Human Trafficking Brings Large Numbers

Human trafficking is a big problem that people in Green Country want to bring attention to.

Tulsa was one of 600 cities hosting a walk Saturday to raise awareness for the issue.

Nearly 300 people took part in the walk that started at Veterans Park.

They walked single file, in silence, to symbolize the often-hidden practice of slavery that continues worldwide.

25,000 cases of human trafficking are reported each year in the US, and 100 cases are reported each year in Oklahoma.

"We've seen stories of amazing hope right here in our city, and you've just got to focus on the one, one at a time," said walk organizer Meg Weinkauf.

The international charity A21 sponsors the walk and works to help rescue victims.