Sci-Fi Stars, Fans Converge For Tulsa Pop Culture Expo

Sci-Fi stars and fans are getting together in Tulsa this weekend for the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.

The Wyndham Hotel near 41st and Garnett is where you'll find Katherine Hicks from Star Trek Five and the horror movie classic Child's Play.

Chase Masterson spent five seasons as "Leeta" on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

She talked about what makes the sci-fi fans special.

“I find the fans to be really inclusive and non-judgmental people. They are really all for us treating each other well and creating a better future,” Masterson said.

Tulsa Pop continues Sunday from 10am to 4:30pm.