Sequoyah County Homeowner Shoots Man Trying To Enter House

The OSBI and Sequoyah County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting just north of Gore.

A homeowner called 911 Saturday afternoon saying he shot someone who was trying to enter the home.

The Sequoyah County sheriff said the victim is the father of the homeowner's ex-girlfriend.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Bob Shanks of Salina Kansas.

The sheriff said Shanks was in town with other family members for his cousin's funeral.