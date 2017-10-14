No. 14 Oklahoma St. Sets Yardage Record, Beats Baylor 59-16 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No. 14 Oklahoma St. Sets Yardage Record, Beats Baylor 59-16

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Mason Rudolph passed for 459 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 14 Oklahoma State beat Baylor 59-16 on Saturday.

Rudolph guided an offense that gained a school-record 747 yards. The senior got his first career win in four tries against the Bears.

Oklahoma State’s James Washington caught six passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for a 2-yard score. It was the second-best yardage total of his career. Marcell Ateman caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Justice Hill ran for 117 yards and a score for the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12).

The Cowboys grabbed control with a 28-point second quarter that made it 35-10 at halftime.

Terence Williams ran for 95 yards for Baylor (0-6, 0-3). Denzel Mims, one of the most productive receivers in the nation so far this season, was held to 20 yards on two catches.

The Cowboys avoided the kind of slip that would have cost them a shot at chasing the Big 12 and national titles. Oklahoma State gave up 44 points in the loss to TCU and 34 in a close win over Texas Tech before allowing just 387 yards to Baylor.

The Cowboys travel to Texas next Saturday. Kickoff time still to be announced.

