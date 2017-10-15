Tulsa Woman Crashes Through Business Sign In Fatal Accident

A Tulsa area woman is dead after a crash on Highway 66 in Sapulpa.

Sapulpa Police said a medical condition may have caused her to crash near New Sapulpa Road and West 96th street.

They said Katharine Foster, 64, of Tulsa went left of center, rolled down a hill, and crashed through a business sign.

"This portion of our roadway we've had our fair share of fatality crashes in this area so it is [a] kinda sad thing to see another individual lose their life on this road here," said Lieutenant Troy Foreman.

Police haven't been able to find anyone who witnessed the crash.

If you were in the area around 2 p.m. on Sunday and saw what happened, please call police.